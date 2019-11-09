Total Nutrition also make it to Aquafina Polo final

LAHORE: Total Nutrition edged out Guard Group to enter the main final of the Aquafina Polo Cup 2019 here at Lahore Polo Club (LPC) ground on Friday. Asia Building System had already made it to the main on Thursday

In the crucial match of the event between Total Nutrition and Guard Group, Total Nutrition narrowly defeated Guard Group by 6-5. From the winning side, Ahmed Zubair Butt emerged as hero of the day as he fired in fabulous five goals while Ghulam Mustafa Monnoo struck one. From the losing side, Aarib Ali Malik and Saqib Khan Khakwani banged in a brace each while Ahmed Bilal Riaz scored one.

The second match of the day was played among three teams on American System basis and was won by Diamond Paints after beating both of their matches. In the first two-chukker match, Diamond Paints defeated Pebble Breakers by 3-2 through a golden goal. The match was tied at 2-2 at the end of second chukker, while in the sudden death chukker, Diamond Paints struck match-winning goal. From Diamond Paints, Mir Huzaifa hammered a hat-trick while from Pebble Breakers, Ahmed Ali converted one.

In the second two-chukker match, Diamond Paints overcome Barry’s by 4-3. From the winning side, Abbas Mukhtar and Mir Huzaifa Ahmed slammed in two goals each while from the losing side, Agha Musa Ali Khan hammered all the three goals. In the third and last two-chukker match of the day, half goal handicap advantage helped Barry’s beat Pebble Breakers 2½-2. From Barry’s, Lt Col Omer Minhas and Agha Musa Ali Khan converted one goal each while M Waheed struck two goals from the losing side.