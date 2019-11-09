33rd National Games

Punjab’s 450-member contingent to depart for Peshawar today

By Our correspondent

LAHORE: Punjab’s 450-member contingent will depart for Peshawar on November 9 (today) to feature in 33rd National Games scheduled to be staged there from November 10, 2019.DG Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh would be chef de mission of Punjab contingent during the National Games.

President Punjab Olympic Association M Amir Jan and Director Admin Javed Chohan will see off the Punjab contingent at 9.00am at National Hockey Stadium on Saturday. Punjab players will feature in 29 different games during the mega event. Prior to departure, the members of Punjab contingent were upbeat about their performance in the sports extravaganza.

Punjab contingent will feature in the following games: Archery (men/women), athletics (men/women), badminton (men/women), baseball (men/women), basketball (men/women), boxing (men), bodybuilding (men), cycling (men/women), gymnastics (men), golf (men/women), hockey (men/women), handball (men/women), judo (men/women), kabaddi (men), karate (men/women), rowing (men/women), rugby (men/women), swimming (men/women), shooting (men/women), softball (women), squash (men/women), taekwondo (men/women), table tennis (men/women), tennis (men/women), tug-of-war (men), volleyball (men/women), weightlifting (men/women), wrestling (men), wushu (men/women).

Punjab’s volleyball players spent a busy day on the last day of training camp at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall. Expert coaches taught the players how to keep their nerves under control during pressure situations in competitive matches.

Punjab’s athletics, hockey, badminton, kabaddi, rugby, swimming, taekwondo and karate male and female players also wrapped up their preparations during their respective training camps under the watchful eyes of professional coaches.