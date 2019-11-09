Lahore Race Club’s winter meeting today

LAHORE: The 11th winter meeting 2019-20 of Lahore Race Club will be held on Saturday (today) November 9 with one cup and six plate races as order of the day.

The acceptances with order of running have six Takht Hazara Plate races and Arbab Nur M Khan Memorial Cup. The activity has been brought forward for a day to maintain the sanctity of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, which is to be celebrated on Sunday.

The cup race is of class VI and of 1300 metres distance while all the other races are of class VII and of different divisions. The first plate race is of 900 metres stretch while the remaining are of a miles run. The cup race has 14 entries but Miss Bulbul is believed to be best shot for a win following its recent of the course performances. The opening race is to start at 12.30 while the cup race is expected to be held at around 2.50 pm.

The first race favorite for win is Time Less, place Chan Punjabi and fluke Mehrbani while others in the loop are Mr Brown, Zil Prince, Royal Runner, Artghal, She, Poma Love, Beach Beauty, Naveed Choice, Albaila, Only Jutt and Goloo Prince.

The second race favorite for win is Silken Black, place Dancing Beauty and fluke Nice Moon while others in the loop are Chamak, Tell Me, Bet of The Day and Miss Black.

The third race favorite for win is Double Action, place Rashk-e-Qamar and fluke Aya Sultan while others in the loop are Gold Man, You & Me, Gotti, Golra Pride, One Four Seven and Natalia.

The fourth race favorite for win is Khadim, place User and fluke Big Foot while others in the loop are Buzkushi, Prince of Lion, Sheba, Lala Rukh, Sajju Star, Helena, Safdar Princess and Crown Jewel.

The fifth Arbab Nur M Khan Memorial Cup race favorite for win is Miss Bulbul, place Ashal Love and fluke Royal Ransom while others in the loop are Gondal Prince, Tiger Jet, Warrior’s Charge, Jabbar Prince, Miss World, Your Flame In Me, Mera Bhakkar, Princess Anabia, Sinner, Amazing Runnerl and Sea Horse.

The sixth race favorite for win is Madhuri Dixit, place Moman Princess and fluke Divine Gift while others in the loop are Miss Mohni Road, Four Chaar Hai, Collector, Salam-e-Dera, Abdullah Princess, and Legacy.

The seventh race favorite for win is Double O Seven, place Zoaq-e-Yaqeen and fluke After Hero while others in the loop are Full Moon, Red Boy, Neeli The Great, New Sonia, Encounter Specialist, Student and Aie Sawaira.