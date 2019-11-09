close
Sat Nov 09, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
November 9, 2019

U-19 cricket final from today

Sports

November 9, 2019

LAHORE: Northern will face Sindh in the three-day National U-19 Cricket Tournament final which begins at the Rana Naveed Cricket Academy in Sheikhupura on Saturday.

In their five group matches both the teams secured two wins each. Northern topped the points table and Sindh finishing at second. Sindh will be led by left-handed batsman Jahanzaib Sultan while the Northern will be captained by 18-year old Ziad Khan.

