Sat Nov 09, 2019
AFP
November 9, 2019

Ederson to miss Liverpool clash

Sports

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom: Manchester City suffered a huge blow ahead of Sunday’s top-of-the-table clash at Premier League leaders Liverpool with goalkeeper Ederson ruled out through injury.

The Brazilian international came off at half-time during Wednesday’s 1-1 Champions League draw at Atalanta with a muscular problem. “He’s not able to play,” said City manager Pep Guardiola at his pre-match press conference. City ended that game in Milan with right-back Kyle Walker in goal after Ederson’s replacement Claudio Bravo was sent off 10 minutes from time for bringing down Josip Ilicic outside his box.

Bravo endured an error-strewn first season in England back in 2016/17 when City finished third in the Premier League. The Chilean has been replaced by Ederson as Guardiola’s first-choice stopper over the past two seasons as City have won the league.However, Guardiola rejected suggestions that Bravo will be a liability at Anfield on Sunday.

