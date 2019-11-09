Arsenal to face PSG in women’s CL quarters

PARIS: Reigning English champions Arsenal will face Paris Saint-Germain in the quarter-finals of this season’s women’s Champions League (CL) after the draw was made on Friday.

The only English side to have previously won the competition, Arsenal will host PSG in the first leg on March 24 or 25 next year before the return leg in France the following week. PSG have twice lost the final, including a defeat on penalties at the hands of Lyon in 2017, and they could be set for a clash with their French rivals in the semi-finals.

Six-time winners Lyon, who have lifted the trophy in each of the last four seasons, will play Bayern Munich in the last eight with the winner of that tie meeting either Arsenal or PSG next.