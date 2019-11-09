Leading int’l athletes to feature in National Games

ISLAMABAD: The 33rd National Games that are to start with the opening ceremony Sunday will see some leading international athletes flexing their muscles in front of expected capacity crowd at leading venues of Peshawar.

At Lala Rafiq Arena, world champion M Inam Butt (Wapda) will be seen in action in 92kg category. Fresh from his third successive World Beach Games title, Inam is favourite to lead Wapda supremacy in wrestling event. The Commonwealth Games gold medalist is clear favourite to win the title in his category. Talking to The News, the wrestling powerhouse hoped that Wapda would not only dominate the wrestling event but would go on to win at least eight out of ten gold medals at stake. “Wrestling has always been Wapda’s forte when it comes to national events, This time around we are expecting to win eight gold medals. I will be competing in the 92kg category and hopefully will be leading my team’s charge in the game,” Inam told ‘The News’.

He said he was in best of shape and the Games here would give him good opportunity to flex his muscles of coming Olympics qualifying round. “Some interesting bouts are on card in wrestling competition but it is Wapda that is expected to dominate,” he said. Wapda is the current Quaid-i-Azam Trophy holders as Army stayed away from the 2012 National Games held in Lahore as it sided with breakaway Pakistan Olympic Association (POA).

This time around Army start favourite as the department has got good chances of leaving Wapda well behind in shooting, swimming and rowing. Wapda may not be able to fill medal gap of these three events. Apart from Inam in wrestling, Youth Olympics bronze medalist Inyatullah, Asian Games gold medalist Sadi Abbas (karate), Asian Games medalist Nargas and Commonwealth Games weightlifting event medalists Talah Talib and Nooh Dastagir will also be in action.

Javelin superstar Irshad Nadeem will be the player to watch in athletics competition. Fresh from sending the javelin to almost 82m in World Athletic Meet in Doha (Qatar) he is expected to go further. “Though I am not hundred percent fit, still I believe I can repeat my World Championship performance in the National Games,” Irshad said. He will be seen in action on November 14. “I will be at the filed on November 14 and would be giving my heart out to even go further and to set a new national record,” he added.