Balbirnie appointed Ireland’s Test, ODI captain

BELFAST: Andrew Balbirnie has been appointed Ireland’s Test and ODI captain, taking over from the long-serving William Porterfield who stepped down after more than 11 years in the job during which he led the team in 253 matches across formats.

The 28-year-old Balbirnie, who made his international debut in 2010, becomes only the fifth man to captain the national side at the senior level. Balbirnie, who will lead his first game on January 7, 2020 in an ODI against West Indies, is no stranger to the leadership role, however, having led the Ireland Under-19 team at the 2010 World Cup.

“With the ODI league starting in the summer it will allow Balbo time to get into the swing of things. I feel that the selectors have made a great choice in appointing Balbo and that it has come at a great time for him personally being on top of his game, and with more to come. Having spoken to him, I know how honoured and excited he is to get going. I’m looking forward to helping and supporting Balbo in any way I can, and seeing him lead Ireland forward.

In the coming season, Ireland are scheduled to play a six-match series against the West Indies, followed by scheduled tours to Sri Lanka, India to play Afghanistan and Zimbabwe, before returning to Ireland for a busy home season.