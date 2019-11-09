Mothers-to-be fear for their unborn in smog-hit Delhi

NEW DELHI: Heavily pregnant Rachel Gokavi spends most days shut away in her New Delhi home, desperate to shield her unborn child from the toxic air blamed for soaring miscarriage rates and infant deaths.

At a recent pre-natal class in the Indian capital, Gokavi and other expectant mothers shared their feelings of helplessness and anger at having to breathe poisonous air day in and out. “I always keep the balcony door closed and don’t go out as much. I fear there could be breathing issues when the baby is born,” Gokavi, 26, told AFP. Like Gokavi, other anxious mothers-to-be listened to tips and tricks on coping with the smog that is so bad that Delhi’s chief minister recently likened the city to a “gas chamber”. “Don’t go out for morning walks. Try and go in the afternoon when the sun is out,” was all the instructor could advise the women, who listened intently with furrowed brows.