Goat who made friendship with tiger dies

Moscow: A Russian goat named Timur whose unusual friendship with a tiger won him nationwide fame, has died, the director of the safari park where the pair lived, said Friday. “Timur´s heart stopped beating on November 5,” Dmitry Mezentsev, director of a safari park outside the Pacific port of Vladivostok, told AFP. The billy goat, believed to be around five years old, was cremated and will be buried “with full honours”, his keeper Elvira Golovina said in a statement.