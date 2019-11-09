Royal Mail goes to court to block pre-Christmas strike

LONDON: Royal Mail on Friday made a High Court bid to block a postal strike by workers due next month ahead of Christmas and around the time of Britain’s general election. Members of the Communication Workers Union recently voted to strike amid a dispute with management over pay and other employment conditions. In a statement, Royal Mail pointed to “potential irregularities in the ballot”. It added: “The company is making this High Court application because the integrity and legal soundness of any electoral process is vital,” Royal Mail said in relation to the strike ballot. “This is particularly the case in relation to potential industrial action around the general election on 12 December 2019.