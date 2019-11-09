Overburdened PM

The PM has reportedly instructed the suspension of certain top officials of the CAA and PIA and ordered an inquiry over a scuffle between ASF personnel and PIA passengers at the Islamabad International Airport recently. One wonders why the PM had to take notice of such an ordinary brawl between a few people. Where were the CAA, PIA, ASF etc or even the airport area police SHO to have taken due action?

What are they are there for, just to get fat salaries and high perks? The PM must get rid of such top heavy deadwood everywhere and have efficient go-getters in their place who know their job and can deliver, take firm, fair and proper timely and quick decisions needed for good administration.

Col (r) Syed Riaz Jafri

Rawalpindi