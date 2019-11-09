close
Sat Nov 09, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
November 9, 2019

Instability

Newspost

 
November 9, 2019

One wonders if the politicians demanding fresh elections have thought about the end result of this exercise. None of the political parties is likely to win the requisite number of seats due to negative perceptions in the minds of voters since none of the rulers has won the hearts of people. Horse-trading, changing loyalties and political maneuvering will dominate the political scene. It will usher another era of political instability.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost