Smog project

As reported by a US-based news TV channel, the 'smog project' designed by Dubai-based architecture firm Znera Space is an ambitious proposal to clear air in Delhi – one of the most polluted cities in the world. A 328 feet high giant tower will alleviate the pollution problem in Delhi. In Pakistan, the citizens of Lahore are in the front line of the smog crisis. There is a need to conduct a feasibility study to launch a similar scheme to clean Lahore's smog. Funds for this costly venture could be generated by a private-public partnership.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad