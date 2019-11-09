Pakistan has large pool of talented youth: Zakaria

LONDON: Pakistan’s High Commissioner to the UK Mohammad Nafees Zakaria has said Pakistan has a large pool of talented youth with promising future and highlighted areas that hold immense promise for mutual cooperation between the two countries.

Addressing young students at an event organised by the Royal Society of Asian Affairs (RSAA) at the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) here on Wednesday, he enlightened the students about various aspects and strengths of Pakistan, including economic opportunities, natural and human resources, geo-strategic and geo-economic importance in the region, touristic attractions & opportunities, IT sector with its large pool of trained professionals and youth comprising 60 per cent of the total population of the country, said a statement.

Speaking about the cordial and comprehensive bilateral relation of Pakistan and the UK, Zakaria highlighted areas that hold immense promise for mutual cooperation like trade, investment, tourism, fin-tech and education. Zakaria said due to its geographic location at the confluence of South, Central and West Asia and North West China, Pakistan is a natural regional economic hub and energy corridor. In this context he referred to CPEC, TAPI, CASA 1000 and CAREC as some of the manifestations of Pakistan’s economic centrality. The High Commissioner apprised the students that Prime Minister Imran Khan is successfully leading the economic reforms and as acknowledged in World Bank’s recent report, in which Pakistan’s ranking was raised 28 points in terms of ease of doing business.

Explaining the salient features of foreign policy of Pakistan, Zakaria said Pakistan wants to maintain cordial relations with the world, especially its neighbours. He said in order to achieve lasting peace and stability in South Asia, the conflict of Kashmir needs to be resolved amicably according to the relevant UNSC resolutions. In his talk, the emphasis was the young generation and harnessing their potential for better future. The talk was followed by a question-answer session which reflected the students’ keen interest in Pakistan, who asked searching questions about the country and its people, particularly about Kashmir conflict and its bearing on the security and socio-economic situation of the region. The High Commissioner responded to the questions in detail.

Founded in 1901, the Royal Society of Asian Affairs (RSAA) is a London-based society with members around the world. It seeks to promote understanding and appreciation of Asia through lectures, social events and publications.