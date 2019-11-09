EasyJet, Jet2.com buy Thomas Cook airport slots

LONDON: British no-frills airlines EasyJet and Jet2.com on Friday said they had bought UK take-off and landing slots that belonged to collapsed travel group Thomas Cook.

EasyJet has paid Â£36 million ($46 million, 42 million euros) for 12 summer and eight winter slot pairs at London’s Gatwick airport—and for seven slot pairs in total at Bristol airport in western England.

Separately, Jet2.com acquired for an undisclosed amount several slots at Stansted airport, northeast of London, as well as at Birmingham and Manchester airports further north. EasyJet said it would provide more details of its purchases in the airline’s full-year results statement on November 19. On the deal struck by Jet2.com, its chief executive Steve Heapy said: “The acquisition of these key UK... slots will play an important role in supporting our continued growth at Birmingham, London Stansted and Manchester airports.” Thomas Cook, whose demise in September sparked 22,000 job losses worldwide, had struggled against fierce online competition for some time and blamed Brexit uncertainty for a drop in bookings before its collapse.

Chinese conglomerate Fosun has snapped up the Thomas Cook brand for Â£11 million, while British travel agent Hays Travel bought all 555 of the UK-wide Thomas Cook stores.