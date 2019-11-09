No need for talks if resignation is only demand: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran said on Friday that there was no need for negotiations with the Azadi Marchers if his resignation was their only demand, Geo News reported.

The Prime Minister held separate meetings with Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and the committee regarding the Azadi March. Elahi apprised the Prime Minister of the developments in his talks with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman. He sought advice from Khan on how to proceed further in his negotiations with Fazl.

The government’s negotiating team met the Prime Minister to inform him about the demands of the Rahbar Committee. “There’s a lot of talk going on about my resignation,” said Khan. “If that is the only demand of the opposition, then there is no need for negotiations,” he said.