SNP launches campaign to ‘escape Brexit’

EDINBURGH: Scottish National Party leader Nicolas Sturgeon vowed on Friday to “escape Brexit” as she launched her independence-seeking, pro-European party’s British election campaign.

Scotland’s First Minister said the SNP did not expect to win the December 12 vote. But Sturgeon said her party “would seek alliances that could keep (UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s) Conservatives out of power.”

“A vote for the SNP... is a vote to escape Brexit,” she told a rally in Edinburgh. “A vote for the SNP is a vote to take Scotland’s future out of the hands of Boris Johnson and a brokenWestminster system. A vote for the SNP is a vote to put Scotland’s future firmly in Scotland’s hands.”

The SNP, which held 35 out of the 650 seats in the now-disbanded House of Commons, is expected to perform strongly in Scotland. Sturgeon’s plans to hold a second Scottish independence referendum next year are meeting firm resistance from Johnson, who would need to sign off on the poll. The SNP could turn into a kingmaker should the election results produce a hung parliament.

Sturgeon also set out her conditions for supporting a minority Labour government in the event of a hung parliament at Westminster.Speaking at the SNP’s General Election campaign launch, she said alongside the right to hold a second independence referendum, further powers for Holyrood and increased investment must also be on the table if any deal is to be reached.

The First Minister has ruled out a formal coalition with Labour, but she has indicated the SNP would be willing to support a Jeremy Corbyn government on a vote-by-vote basis. Speaking to the PA news agency, she said: “I’ve set out the priorities that SNP MPs will put forward, and I think it is important for people in Scotland to consider how much more influence Scotland could have if the SNP are in there holding the balance of power in Westminster in a hung parliament. Sturgeon also said she is confident a Scottish independence referendum can be held next year — even if Johnson wins a majority on December 12. Confirming her plans to request a Section 30 order from Westminster before Christmas to permit a new vote, she said: “I’ve said I’ll do it before Christmas and we’ll make those arrangements once the election is out of the way.

“But at the moment, I’m focusing on making the case in this election that people in Scotland should take our own future into our own hands. That is one of the key choices in this election - who decides Scotland’s future.” She added: “Do we allow Boris Johnson to take us out of the EU, put our NHS at the mercy of (US President) Donald Trump - or do we take our future into our own hands so that we can build the kind of country we know Scotland can be, and I hope that people will vote to take our future into our own hands. Whatever we think our future should be, I think it should be as an independent country, but whatever our future is it should be the people here in Scotland who decide it, not Westminster politicians.”