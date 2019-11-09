Google launches ‘2020 Sikh Referendum’ app

NEW DELHI: Google has come under fire from Indians who have noticed an application on its Play store that promotes a Sikh secessionist movement. Indian users sunk the app with bad reviews and reports, and have accused Pakistan of backing it, international media reported on Friday.

The application, named ‘2020 Sikh Referendum,’ caught the eyes of Indian users on Wednesday.

The app– which has been available from Google Play since February – seems to have had modest reach, as it’s listed to have merely 1,000+ downloads.

The app promotes an online secessionist campaign, launched by US-based group ‘Sikhs for Justice,’ that is calling for the creation of an independent Sikh state -- Khalistan. The separatist group was banned by India’s Union Cabinet this July.

Indian users claimed the app has been spreading “false propaganda” against India, and called on Google to take it down. Some urged a boycott the tech giant altogether.

While the application has been developed by a US-registered company, many users alleged that Pakistan was behind it.