If elections were fake…: Why Maulana Fazlur Rehman contested presidential election, says Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday urged JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to uphold democratic and constitutional norms, desisting from weakening democratic system.

In a series of tweets, she alleged that raising hue and cry over the rigging of general election after one year was nothing but to hoodwink the masses and weaken the democratic system. She wondered if the elections were rigged, why Maulana Fazlur Rehman contested the presidential elections and his son took oath as member of National Assembly.

Dr Awan maintained dialogue was part of democratic process, of which Maulana Fazl had been a firm supporter. She questioned as to why Maulana wanted to keep the ‘windows of his mind’ shut by declaring the talks meaningless. She called on Maulana Fazlur Rehman to shun intransigence and had mercy on his workers facing severe weather conditions. She emphasised that the JUI-Fazl supremo should not avenge his defeat in the elections by causing mental agony to the people.

In another tweet, she said Prime Minister Imran Khan took a noble step and a significant decision to immediately release Rs6 billion to the Utility Stores Corporation and this would help bring cut in prices of flour, sugar, rice and pulses.

She believed that the measure would ensure provision of relief to the public. Meanwhile, Firdous Ashiq Awan said that there would be no politics on the health of Nawaz Sharif.

Talking to media persons here at a calligraphy exhibition, she emphasised that Prime Minister Imran Khan had repeatedly made it clear that politics and compassion were two separate things.

She also maintained the court had granted bail to the former prime minister on his health basis and added the Ministry of Interior had received an application for removal of Nawaz Sharif’s name from the ECL and in this connection, opinion was taken from the NAB officials.

Similarly, she explained that option had been obtained from the official medical board about the health of Nawaz Sharif. It was Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision, she noted, to transform Pakistan into an Islamic welfare state on the pattern of the State of Madina. About the calligraphic work, displayed, she said that it was reflective of deep love for the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Meanwhile, SAPM Naeemul Haq said that the government had allowed Nawaz Sharif to go abroad for medical treatment.

Naeemul Haq said in a statement that the government had seen Nawaz’s reports and that the former prime minister was ill. “It is the right of every Pakistani to have himself treated as he deems fit. The government has no reservations over Nawaz seeking treatment abroad,” he maintained.