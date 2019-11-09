Ajax forward: Neres out until winter break with knee injury

BRUSSELS: Ajax winger David Neres has been ruled out of action “until the winter break” with a knee injury, his coach Erik ten Hag said on Friday.

The 22-year-old Brazilian played 72 minutes of the Dutch champions’ incredible 4-4 Champions League draw at Chelsea on Tuesday, but could now be sidelined until next year. “It’s a big blow for him and for the team,” said Ten Hag.

The winter break in the Netherlands starts on December 22. Neres, who has scored six goals in the Dutch Eredivisie this season, will miss Ajax’s crucial final Champions League group games against Lille and Valencia.