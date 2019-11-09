close
Sat Nov 09, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
November 9, 2019

Ajax forward: Neres out until winter break with knee injury

Sports

AFP
November 9, 2019

BRUSSELS: Ajax winger David Neres has been ruled out of action “until the winter break” with a knee injury, his coach Erik ten Hag said on Friday.

The 22-year-old Brazilian played 72 minutes of the Dutch champions’ incredible 4-4 Champions League draw at Chelsea on Tuesday, but could now be sidelined until next year. “It’s a big blow for him and for the team,” said Ten Hag.

The winter break in the Netherlands starts on December 22. Neres, who has scored six goals in the Dutch Eredivisie this season, will miss Ajax’s crucial final Champions League group games against Lille and Valencia.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports