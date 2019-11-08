Death anniversary of Nasim Altaf Parwaz today

Islamabad :The 8th death anniversary of legendary Pakistan Movement worker Begum Nasim Altaf Parwaz will be observed today (Friday) at 11 a.m. at H-9 graveyard, says a press release.

Family member, relatives and friends will offer ‘Fateha’ and place floral wreaths on the grave of the deceased.

She led the group of women who hoisted a ‘Sabz Hilali Percham’ (flag) over Lahore Civil Secretariat by replacing the symbol of slavery Union Jack, the British flag during the early days of Pakistan Movement. She was mother of poet, writer, analyst and journalist Tahir Parwaz, columnist and writer Sohail Parwaz, Zubair Altaf and Aamir Altaf. She was awarded gold medal by Aiwan-e-Karkunan-e-Tehrik-e- Pakistan, Lahore in recognition of her selfless and untiring services during Pakistan Movement. She used to motivate women, housewives and girls for active participation in the movement by visiting door-to-door in Lahore.

She was married to renowned poet and journalist of Sub-continent late Altaf Parwaz whose poetry inspired the masses during the independence movement. Begum Nasim also served the injured refugees at Walton Camp. She remained a forefront active worker of the then Muslim League. In 1950s, she remained editor of a monthly magazine ‘Sehar’ and also helped the needy women by empowering them to earn their livelihood through a social welfare organization ‘Tarinjan.’ She also named 28, May as ‘Youm-e-Takbeer.’