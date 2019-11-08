close
Fri Nov 08, 2019
DNA
November 8, 2019

'RDA to complete ring road within given timeframe'

Islamabad

D
DNA
November 8, 2019

Rawalpindi: Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Chairman Tariq Mehmood Murtaza has said that RDA is proactively working on meeting the timeline of Rs58 billion Ring Road project and added that the final plan will be finalised before March 2019. Leh Expressway, a Rs56 billion project will operate under a public-private partnership. ‘Bab-e-Rawalpindi’ will be installed on the internal and external entrance of the city.

A management cell is also being enabled so that citizens’ problems can be resolved under one-window operation. Addressing business community at the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) Chairman RDA said that his office would collaborate and interact with key stakeholders and Chamber for face-lifting of city under Glorious Rawalpindi project.

He appreciated RCCI’s suggestions for the city’s beauty, improvement and refinement and pledged its resolve to work together with all stakeholders regarding development plans. Under Green Rawalpindi, trees will be planted in the city and on GT Road, he added.

