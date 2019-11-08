Govt to transform ‘Naya Pakistan’ on principles of State of Madina: Firdous

Islamabad : Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Thursday that Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf government was committed to make 'Naya Pakistan' an Islamic welfare state on the principles of State of Madina.

Addressing the All Pakistan ‘Naat’ Competition in connection with the celebrations of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) at National Broadcasting House here, she said personality and life of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) was a guideline for Ummah.

The SAPM said Pakistan, Turkey and Malaysia would jointly establish a TV channel to promote real face of Islam before the world.

She said such gatherings provided an opportunity to end hatred and spread love.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said Muslims faith was incomplete without believing in Muhammad PBUH as last prophet of Allah.

She urged the private media to follow the footsteps of Radio Pakistan and state-run TV by arranging such programmes to promote national thought.

She also congratulated Radio Pakistan and state-run TV for arranging ‘Naat’ competition every year.

She said Radio Pakistan had been arranging this event since 1983 to highlight different aspects of life of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

She urged youth to study the life of the Holy Prophet to adopt the living style according to the Quran and Sunnah.

She said Radio Pakistan and state-run TV had an important role in the development of modern media.

She said these two institutions were also playing imperative role to end hatred.

The Special Assistant said that the government was striving to eliminate corruption from the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and it was committed to uplift the living standards of the people.

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Inter-faith Harmony Noor-ul-Haq Qadri said ‘Naat’ competitions had been the major inspiration for the Muslims and a golden tradition of national life.

He said these competitions were the oldest sublime tradition of the country.

The minister, highlighting the Seerat of Holy Prophet (Peace be Upon Him) stated that all prophets from Hazrat Adam to Isa Ibn-e-Maryam had indicated in clear terms about the era of last Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

Noor ul-Haq Qadri also quoted precedents of sheer love and respect by the Companions and Ulema and Sufi saints with the Last Prophet throughout the Islamic history.

He commended the initiatives taken by the incumbent government for highlighting different aspects of Seerah of Holy Prophet (PBUH) through the platform of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

He said Allama Muhammad Iqbal had envisioned a separate homeland for Muslims of the Subcontinent, adding extensive efforts were made by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jannah to materialise the dream.

The both great leaders also had a vision to make Pakistan a model of ‘Riast-e-Madina,’ for which Prime Minister Imran Khan had been making full efforts to ensure the objective, he added.

He expressed the disappointment over tactics of specific elements to create instability by using religious card.

The ‘Naat’ competition was also attended Director General Radio Pakistan Samina Waqar, state-run TV officials, panel of judges, ‘Naat’ Khawans and people from across the country.

At the end, Minister for Religious Affairs Dr Noor-ul-Haq Qadri, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan and Director General Radio Pakistan Samina Waqar distributed cash prizes among the top three position holders and other competitors.

According to results, first prize under 15 years boys category was awarded to Muhammad Maarij Amjad from Baluchistan, 2nd prize to Saqib Muhiyyudin from Punjab while the 3rd prize to Syed Ahmad Raza from Islamabad Capital Territory, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Kashmir. — APP