Fri Nov 08, 2019
Allama Iqbal’s birth anniversary tomorrow

National

A
APP
November 8, 2019

LAHORE:The birth anniversary of the national poet, thinker and philosopher Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal will be celebrated on Saturday, Nov 9, with zeal and zest. Special programmes and seminars to pay tribute to the Poet of the East will be organised in the City by several organisations. The Nazria Pakistan Trust is also organising a ceremony on the day at Aiwan-e-Karkunan Tehreek-e-Pakistan with the collaboration of Tehreek-e-Pakistan Workers Trust. Noted intellectuals and experts on Iqbaliyat will address the event.

Book Fair Punjab Minister for Energy Dr Muhammad Akhtar Malik inaugurated “Urdu Bazaar Book Fair” here at Hadia Haleema Centre, Urdu Bazaar on Thursday. The minister also visited different stalls at the book fair, which will remain open till tomorrow (Saturday).

