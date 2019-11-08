India gives another list of 100 Sikh pilgrims

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has received another list of 100 Indian Sikhs who will cross over the corridor to visit the shrine in Kartarpur on Saturday.

With this, Pakistan has received a list of 650 VVIPs from New Delhi for visiting the shrine.

Highly placed diplomatic sources told The News on Thursday that Pakistan had offered India to provide VVIP treatment to 2,000 Indian Sikhs on the inaugural day but the Indian government didn’t avail itself of the offer and in the first instance gave a list of 550 pilgrims and afterwards another list of 100 Sikhs.

Former Indian prime minister Dr. Manmohan Singh and the Indian Punjab Chief Minister Captain (retd) Amarinder Singh will be among the pilgrims.

They are likely to have informal meetings with Prime Minister Imran Khan and other high-ups from Pakistan, the sources added.