JUI-F leaders have left marchers in the lurch: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry admonished the Azadi March leadership for abandoning those they brought for a protest to Islamabad in inclement weather.

The minister talking to the media said that the leadership of JUI-F is staying inside the safety of their homes while their party workers and followers are forced to contend with nature’s wrath last night. “The leadership is busy eating halva while the workers are left to the mercy of nature,” said Chaudhry.

Chaudhry added that prime minister sent the CDA chairman to check on the well-being of the Azadi March participants but was sent back by JUI-F’s Abdul Ghafoor Haideri.

“Mr Haideri sits in the comfort of a house and sends the CDA chairman back who was there to help the helpless participating in the protest,” Chaudhry claimed.

Earlier, Fawad Chaudhry taking to the social networking platform Twitter offered a scientific solution to tackle smog on both sides of the border.