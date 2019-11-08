Strategic analysis, planning top priority: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan stressed upon importance of strategic analysis and planning and declared it a priority for him to ensure better policy making in the country.

Dr Moeed Yusuf, Chairman Strategic Policy Planning Cell, called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday.

The Strategic Policy Planning Cell is housed in the Prime Minister's Office and has been fully empowered by the prime minister to provide direct input on key issues within the mandate of the National Security Committee.

This is for the first time in the history of the country that such an empowered setup has been established and linked directly to the prime minister. It will help to create a link between ground realities, long-term challenges facing the country and the policy formulation.

The cell has been tasked to undertake deep analysis on issues of importance and to facilitate informed policy decisions at the highest levels.