250 receive degrees at UoP convocation

PESHAWAR: Around 250 graduates received degrees at the annual convocation of the University of Peshawar on Thursday.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Asif Khan conferred degrees on 250 graduates of the masters, MPhil and PhD programmes. Twenty-one graduates were also awarded gold medals. The gold medalist students were Sumbal Naz (Mathematics), Komal Gul (Chemistry), Sana Khattak (Geography), Myra Khan (Disaster Management),Rabia Qasim (Economics), Zahida Noreen (Urdu), Fatima (Botany), Tabassum Mushtaq (Political Science), Madeeha Gul (Computer Science), Rabia Bibi (Gender Studies), Umair Tayyab (Islamiyat), Saddam Hussain (Archaeology), Muhammad Kashif Malik (Journalism), Talal Rehman (Philosophy), Saad Hassam (Social Work), Jehangir Zeb Khan (Business Administration), Hanif Rahim (Public Administration), Hanif Muhammad (Pakistan Studies), Bilal (Sociology), Laila Sumbal (Environmental Sciences) and Hira Sajid (Pharmacy).

Dr Asif asked the students to develop skills and critical thinking for meeting the demands of competitive job markets. He said that for the first time, the BS and masters programmes were carried out through online system and 20,000 applications were received. The vice-chancellor said that under safe and smart university project, 1,200 points were providing internet service at the campus. He apprised students that in two months, the students and teachers’ record would go online through campus management software, which would be a benchmark for other public sector universities.

The vice-chancellor said the graduates, after joining active service, must also serve through networking and alumni activities for the cause of university’s sustainability since they were now ambassadors of the institution.