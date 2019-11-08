Baloch asks prime minister to resign

TIMERGARA: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) deputy chief Liaqat Baloch on Thursday alleged that rulers had bargained on the issue of Kashmir and asked the prime minister to accept his incompetence and step down.

Speaking at a news conference in Timergara Press Club, Baloch said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership had badly failed to deliver during the last one and a half years. JI district chief Aizazul Mulk Afkari, secretary information Shoaib Ahmad, a former Timergara tehsil nazim Riaz Muhammad and others were also present. Baloch alleged that the 2018 general elections were not free, fair and transparent. He said the incumbent government was not capable and competent to pull the country out of the prevailing crises. Criticising the government, he said the country was being run through Twitter on the directives of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The JI leader said that record inflation, price-hike and unemployment had taken the country to the brink of collapse.

About the Kashmir issue, Baloch said the innocent Kashmiris had been under siege for the last more than three months. He said the PTI leadership had failed due to a weak foreign policy. The JI leader lauded the efforts of Maulana Fazlur Rehman for struggling against the government and said he had reached Islamabad successfully.

All demands of the opposition were genuine while Imran Khan had lost trust in public because of his failure to implement his pledges, he added. He said the government had no programme to provide relief to the masses, so it should resign and announce fresh elections in the country.