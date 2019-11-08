Azadi March participants unable to share video, audio

ISLAMABAD: The government has shut down internet services in the venue of JUI-F’s Azadi March sit-in and its surrounding areas.

The reliable sources within the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) told The News that that for the last two days, the cellular internet services have been partially shut down as the 3G and 4G towers have been closed for security purposes in the 5 kilometer radius around Azadi March venue.

The organisers and participants of the Azadi March are not able to share any audio or video on their mobile phones with anyone in the country. They also cannot post such things or livestream any activity on any social media platform on the internet.