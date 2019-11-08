close
Fri Nov 08, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
ZK
Zubair Kasuri
November 8, 2019

Azadi March participants unable to share video, audio

Top Story

ZK
Zubair Kasuri
November 8, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The government has shut down internet services in the venue of JUI-F’s Azadi March sit-in and its surrounding areas.

The reliable sources within the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) told The News that that for the last two days, the cellular internet services have been partially shut down as the 3G and 4G towers have been closed for security purposes in the 5 kilometer radius around Azadi March venue.

The organisers and participants of the Azadi March are not able to share any audio or video on their mobile phones with anyone in the country. They also cannot post such things or livestream any activity on any social media platform on the internet.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story