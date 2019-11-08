close
Fri Nov 08, 2019
November 8, 2019

Taliban accused of killing 4 judges in Afghanistan

AFGHANISTAN: The Taliban on Thursday ambushed and killed four local court judges in southeastern Afghanistan, an official confirmed.

According to Noor Mohammad, Governor of the Mohammad Agha district in the Logar province, the incident took place at around noon on the main highway leading to the capital Kabul.

He told Anadolu Agency the insurgents killed four appellate court judges of the neighbouring Paktia province who were on their way to Kabul.

Police sources confirmed the incident took place in the market area of the small town of Baqi Abad, less than 60 kilometers from the capital Kabul.

Taliban insurgents have not commented on the incident. The group, however, issued a statement denying responsibility for killing a Kabul University professor, Aziz Ahmad Panjshiri, on the Kabul-Kunduz highway in northern Baghlan province a day earlier. Two years ago, the Daesh terrorist group took responsibility for a deadly suicide attack on the Supreme Court in Kabul on Feb. 17, 2017 that killed at least 22 people.

