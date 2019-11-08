Man beats up daughter for not turning on water motor

LAHORE: A father beat up his 20-year-old daughter here in the Gulberg area, according to a video that went viral on the social media on Thursday.

Speaking to Geo News, Nimra, the 20-year-old daughter of Ishaq Khan, said she was a resident of Gulberg area in Lahore and was beaten up at that time by her father because she did not turn on the water motor that her father had asked her.

"My brother made the video and it went viral," she said. "I want protection now."

Nimra said her father, Ishaq Khan, used to beat up her siblings as well. "My siblings also beat me up," she said.

Nimra has requested the authorities to save her from such an environment where she was frequently subjected to humiliating assaults.