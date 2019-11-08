Mendy given France recall

PARIS: Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy was recalled to the France football squad on Thursday for the upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers against Moldova and Albania.

Left-back Mendy, 25, was part of the squad that won the 2018 World Cup in Russia but has not played for his country since winning his ninth cap in a UEFA Nations League game against the Netherlands in September last year.

France are without goalkeeper and captain Hugo Lloris, who has just undergone surgery on a dislocated elbow, as they look to clinch their place at next year’s Euro 2020 finals. Paul Pogba and Lucas Hernandez are also sidelined, but Kylian Mbappe returns after the Paris Saint-Germain striker was forced to withdraw from the last squad due to fitness problems.