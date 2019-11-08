Quaid-e-Azam Trophy: Central Punjab crush Northern by 204 runs

KARACHI: Table-toppers Ce­n­t­ral Punjab recorded a crushing 204-run win over Northern in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy four-day first-class, sixth-round match against Northern at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad on Thursday, says a PCB press release.

This was Central Punjab’s third win of the season helping them further consolidate their position at the top of the six-team table.

On day four, left-arm spinner Zafar Gohar took his first-class career innings’ best of seven wickets for 79 in 28 overs to spearhead Central Punjab’s victory. The 24-year-old took 11 wickets in the match for 133 runs.

Off-spinner Bilal Asif, who accounted for three wickets in the first innings, took the other three, second innings’ wickets to fall as Zafar and him shared all 10 wickets between them. Overall, the duo took 17 out of the 20 Northern wickets to fall in the match. Bilal took three for 60 in 20.3 overs in the second innings.

Chasing 381 runs for an outright win, Northern’s low­er-order caved-in against the two spinners in the first session of play on Thursday. Resuming at the overnight score of 121 for five, Northern were bowled for 176 runs in 56.3 overs.

Central Punjab only needed 16.3 overs to finish off Northern’s second innings. Raza Hasan remained unbeaten on 20 off 34 balls. Besides Raza, Jamal Anwar (17) and Nauman Ali (16) failed to convert their starts into substantial innings against the wiles of Zafar and Bilal.

Central Punjab will take on Balochistan in their Quaid-e-Azam Trophy seventh-round match which will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore from November 11. Northern will play Sindh at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Scores in brief: At Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad: Central Punjab 226 all out in 69.1 overs (Ahmed Shehzad 55, Umar Akmal 52, Salman Butt 41; Nauman Ali 8-71) and 345-6 declared in 66.3 overs (Rizwan Hussain 110, Umar Akmal 73, Usman Salahuddin 72 not out; Nauman Ali 3-160). Northern 191 all out in 64.1 overs (Hammad Azam 52, Umar Amin 42; Zafar Gohar 4-54, Bilal Asif 3-57) and 176 all out in 56.3 overs (Zeeshan Malik 52, Umar Amin 27; Zafar Gohar 7-79, Bilal Asif 3-60). Result: Central Punjab won by 204 runs.

At Bugti Stadium, Quetta: Southern Punjab 502 all out in 129.3 overs (Sami Aslam 168, Umar Siddique 130, Adnan Akmal 80, Abdul Rehman Muzamil 41, Sohaib Maqsood 36, Mohammad Irfan 23; Mohammad Asghar 5-130; Amad Butt 4-103) and 11-0 in 2.3 overs (Sami Aslam 6 not out, Umar Siddique 2 not out). Balochistan 295 all out in 79.3 overs (Hussain Talat 89, Imran Farhat 65, Bismillah Khan 36, Amad Butt 32, Imran Butt 23; Umaid 5-57, Mohammad Irfan jnr 2-53, Zahid Mahmood 2-57) and after follow-on 295 all out in 89.4 overs (Hussain Talat 136, Bismillah Khan 50; Rahat Ali 5-49, Mohammad Irfan jnr 3-64). Result: Match drawn.

At Abbottabad Cricket Stadium: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 288 all out in 106 overs (Sahibzada Farhan 88, Rehan Afridi 57 not out, Sajid Khan 39, Israrullah 36, Zohaib Khan 28; Sohail Khan 4-62, Hassan Khan 2-37, Mir Hamza 2-65). Sindh 147-3 in 36 overs (Omair Bin Yousaf 56, Saud Shakeel 35 not out, Fawad Alam 29 not out; Junaid Khan 2-49). No play possible on 3rd and 4th days because of rain. Result: Match Drawn