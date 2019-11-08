COMSATS’ launches GSDR 2019

ISLAMABAD: The Commission on Science and Technology for Sustainable Development in the South (COMSATS) has launched Global Sustainable Development Report 2019, entitled ‘The Future is Now: Science for Achieving Sustainable Development’ the other day.

The launching ceremony was held at the United Nations Information Centre, Accra, Ghana.On a special invitation from Dr Eugene Owusu, Special Adviser to the president of Ghana on the SDGs, COMSATS’ delegation attended the event being held in the country holding its chair, with the president of Ghana as its Chairperson, says a press release.

The delegation comprised Nisar Ahmad, Deputy Director (Systems) and Farhan Ansari, Senior Assistant Director (Programmes). Other participants of the ceremony included officials from the office and representative of UNESCO Council of Scientific and Industrial Research Office of the President of Ghana for SDGs, UN’s National Information Office, University of Ghana, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), and Ministry of Planning, Ghana.

The report launched takes stock of progress towards the SDGs and emphasizes the need for necessary changes for improving chances of achieving SDGs.