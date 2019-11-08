close
Fri Nov 08, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
November 8, 2019

Italy launches car seat child alarms

World

AFP
November 8, 2019

ROME: Italy introduced a regulation on Thursday requiring drivers to equip car seats with an alarm designed to prevent children being left alone in vehicles, after a spate of heatwave deaths.

In what is believed to be a first in Europe, Italy will impose fines of between 81 and 326 euros if the car is not equiped with the device, and offenders will lose five points on their licence, the transport ministry said.

The alarm, which must be fitted on car seats for children under the age of four, should alert the driver to the presence of a child through vibrating audio and visual signals, detectable from inside and outside the vehicle. The law was first proposed last year after several infants died from being left in vehicles in scorching heat.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World