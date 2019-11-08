Pak students win highest position in Cambridge exam

BEIJING: Two Pakistani students, Maaz Ali Nadeem, and Aqsa Khan on 12th grade studying at Pakistan Embassy College Beijing, respectively gained highest mark in China for Cambridge International AS Level Information Technology and English Language.

They secured the position in the June Cambridge examination, that is reflects education quality of Pakistan in the two sectors. The General Certificate of Education (GCE) Advanced (A) Levels of the University of Cambridge, is the “gold standard” of Cambridge International Examinations qualifications, and is taken throughout the world. Good “A” Level grades can be a key to admission for all the world’s major anglophone universities.

In an interview with China Economic Net, Maaz said, “The reason I choose to learn IT is that I want to do something with Artificial Intelligence (AI), and develop customized robot to help people in need to facilitate their daily life. ”

Young as he is, he has established the conviction that the knowledge and skills he learned in China would be employed for the technological development of Pakistan. “IT is the future of the world, and my life career. I hope my country could catch the technological trend and develop IT as advanced as China,” He added.