close
Fri Nov 08, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
I
INP
November 8, 2019

Pak students win highest position in Cambridge exam

World

I
INP
November 8, 2019

BEIJING: Two Pakistani students, Maaz Ali Nadeem, and Aqsa Khan on 12th grade studying at Pakistan Embassy College Beijing, respectively gained highest mark in China for Cambridge International AS Level Information Technology and English Language.

They secured the position in the June Cambridge examination, that is reflects education quality of Pakistan in the two sectors. The General Certificate of Education (GCE) Advanced (A) Levels of the University of Cambridge, is the “gold standard” of Cambridge International Examinations qualifications, and is taken throughout the world. Good “A” Level grades can be a key to admission for all the world’s major anglophone universities.

In an interview with China Economic Net, Maaz said, “The reason I choose to learn IT is that I want to do something with Artificial Intelligence (AI), and develop customized robot to help people in need to facilitate their daily life. ”

Young as he is, he has established the conviction that the knowledge and skills he learned in China would be employed for the technological development of Pakistan. “IT is the future of the world, and my life career. I hope my country could catch the technological trend and develop IT as advanced as China,” He added.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World