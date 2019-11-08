close
Fri Nov 08, 2019
AFP
November 8, 2019

Protest in Kuwait against corruption

World

KUWAIT CITY: Hundreds protested in front of Kuwait's parliament on Wednesday evening against the state's perceived unwillingness to fight corruption, in a country where such events have periodically triggered political crises.

The demonstrators called on speaker of parliament Marzouq al-Ghanim to step down. "Resign! Resign, Marzouq, the Kuwaiti people don´t want you!", they chanted. Other lawmakers have accused the speaker of corruption.

The protesters had been mobilised by former lawmaker Saleh al-Moulla, who used social media to call for a vigil, organised with permission from authorities, under the slogan "That´s enough!" Moulla told journalists that the mobilisation was "a message from the people and an expression of the unhappiness of the people in the face of corruption."

