November 8, 2019
AFP
November 8, 2019

Merkel rejects Macron’s judgement

AFP
November 8, 2019

BERLIN: German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday rejected French President Emmanuel Macron´s view that Naot was experiencing "brain death", saying there was no need for such "sweeping judgements".

Macron "used drastic words, that is not my view of cooperation in Nato," said Merkel after talks with visiting chief of the transatlantic defence alliance Jens Stoltenberg. "I don´t think that such sweeping judgements are necessary, even if we have problems and need to pull together," she added.

Stoltenberg meanwhile stressed that "Nato is strong", adding that the United States and Europe were working "more together than we have done for decades".

