NA Standing Committee on Finance releases attendance statistics

ISLAMABAD: The Standing Committee of National Assembly on Finance released the statistics of its meetings, including the attendance reports of the Finance Minister, Minister of State for Finance and Finance Adviser.

Chairman Standing Committee on Finance Asad Umar told the participants that a total of 23 meetings were held during Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s government’s tenure in 2018 to 2019, elaborating that 10 meetings were held during former Finance Minister Asad Umar’s regime and he attended only two while the then Minister of State for Revenue Hammad Azhar attended only one meeting. After Asad Umar’s tenure, 13 meetings were held and Adviser on Finance Abdul Hafeez Sheikh did not attend any of them while Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar attended one meeting.

Meanwhile, during the Pakistan People’s Party’s tenure in 2008 to 2013, a total of 62 meetings of the Standing Committee of the National Assembly on Finance were held and 18 meetings were attended by the then finance ministers or state ministers, while seven meetings were attended by finance minister and finance adviser. The then Finance Adviser Abdul Hafeez Sheikh attended only three meetings during 2010, 2011 and 2012.

During the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government, 72 meetings were held and the then Minister of State for Finance Rana Muhammad Afzal attended most among others, while the then Finance Minister Ishaq Dar attended only three meetings out of 58 during his tenure and Finance Minister Miftah Ismail attended nil out of eight meetings.