Violating govt’s order: Dozens of private schools remain open in Lahore

LAHORE: Dozens of private schools in the provincial metropolis remained opened Thursday violating the government’s order for closure of all schools because of smog reaching dangerous levels posing threats to children’s health. The government abruptly announced a holiday quite late Wednesday night. The information couldn't reach all parents and management of schools in time owing to which many private schools functioned as per routine Thursday.