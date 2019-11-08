close
Fri Nov 08, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 8, 2019

Violating govt’s order: Dozens of private schools remain open in Lahore

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 8, 2019

LAHORE: Dozens of private schools in the provincial metropolis remained opened Thursday violating the government’s order for closure of all schools because of smog reaching dangerous levels posing threats to children’s health. The government abruptly announced a holiday quite late Wednesday night. The information couldn't reach all parents and management of schools in time owing to which many private schools functioned as per routine Thursday.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan