close
Fri Nov 08, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
MSZ
Muhammad Saleh Zaafir
November 8, 2019

Strategic analysis, planning top priority: PM

National

MSZ
Muhammad Saleh Zaafir
November 8, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan stressed upon importance of strategic analysis and planning and declared it a priority for him to ensure better policy making in the country. Dr Moeed Yusuf, Chairman Strategic Policy Planning Cell, called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday. The Strategic Policy Planning Cell is housed in the Prime Minister's Office and has been fully empowered by the prime minister to provide direct input on key issues within the mandate of the National Security Committee. This is for the first time in the history of the country that such an empowered setup has been established and linked directly to the prime minister. It will help to create a link between ground realities, long-term challenges facing the country and the policy formulation. The cell has been tasked to undertake deep analysis on issues of importance and to facilitate informed policy decisions at the highest levels.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan