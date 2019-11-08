close
Fri Nov 08, 2019
Sabah
November 8, 2019

13 die in Matiari coach-rickshaw collision

Top Story

S
Sabah
November 8, 2019

MATIARI: At least 13 people were killed and three others were injured on Thursday when a passenger coach collided with a motorcycle rickshaw on National Highway near Saeed Abad area of the Matiari district in Sindh. Traffic on the National Highway was suspended as rescuers shifted the dead and the injured to a nearby hospital. Identities of the dead and the injured were not immediately known. Receiving information about the incident the rescue team and security personnel arrived at the scene and shifted the victims to hospital for medical assistance. Sindh Minister for Local Government Saeed Ghani expressed grief over the incident and assured that an investigation would be carried out.

