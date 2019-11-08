23 Chilgoza sacks worth over Rs10m stolen on gunpoint

WANA: As many as unidentified gunmen on Wednesday night stolen 23 sacks of Chilgoza (pine nuts) from a warehouse at bypass road Wana, South Waziristan.

It is worth mentioning here that pine nuts have become a rare commodity in Pakistan as its price has soared to Rs10,000 per kg and obviously has gone away from reach of common man.

Once a common dry fruit easily available in dry fruit shops has now become hard to find commonly.

The stolen 23 sacks of Chilgoza has the worth of more than Rs10 million in local market as each sack contains 50kg pine nuts. The warehouse owner told police that around 10 unidentified men overpowered two guards at gunpoint and took away 23 sacks of Chilgoza with them in vehicle. Police have registered the case and started investigation.