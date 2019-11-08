NAB summons Akram Durrani in 3 cases today

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau Rawalpindi has summoned ex-Federal Minister for Housing and Works and Convener Rehbar Committee of the Opposition Akram Khan Durrani today (Friday).

According to NAB sources, the NAB Rawalpindi has summoned him for record of his statement to respond the quires of the NAB Investigating team. The NAB was probingthree cases against Convener Rehbar Committee of the Opposition including assets beyond known source of income, illegal recruitment and illegal allotment of plots for mosques in Islamabad.