Nawaz’s platelets further drop, PML-N appeals to nation for prayers

LAHORE: With a further drop in platelets count to an alarming level on Thursday, the health condition of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif worsened, causing alerts among the team of doctors, treating him at family’s Raiwind residence where he was shifted from Services Hospital on Wednesday. Doctors said the platelets count fell to an alarmingly low level of 24,000, from 28,000, at which he was shifted out of the hospital after nearly two weeks’ treatment.

Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb announced that the condition of ex-PM was still critical and appealed the nation that the thrice PM and PML-N supreme leader badly needed their prayers for his early recovery, good health and long life. Posting on Twitter, she quoted his doctors saying that the condition of Nawaz Sharif was becoming more critical as his platelets count was not only unstable but also falling down to critical levels, despite getting best possible treatment facilities in Pakistan.

She quoted his doctors as saying that the increase in Nawaz Sharif’s platelets count from 2000 to 28,000 during his stay at Services Hospital was due to the use of steroids and not due to the functioning of bone marrow. She said the board of doctors was carrying out detailed consultation for devising more appropriate and better treatment plan for the ex-PM. Following his bail by Islamabad High Court, the three times PM and supreme leader of PML-N was shifted to a makeshift but well-equipped High Dependency Unit (HDU) set up at family’s Jati Umra residence in Raiwind. Special Medical Board of doctors from Sharif Medical City Hospital, headed by his personal physician Dr Adnan Khan was treating him. His younger brother and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz were at his bed side and supervising the treatment along with Dr Adnan Khan.

Meanwhile, leaders of different political parties continued visiting Jati Umra for inquiring after the health of Nawaz Sharif. On the advice of doctors, the family did not allow anyone to meet Nawaz Sharif. Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Hafiz Hafeezur Rehman visited the residence of the ex-PM. Talking to media, he accused PTI government of playing with the health of Nawaz Sharif and disallowig timely treatment with mal-intentions. Referring to Azadi March, he said Maulana Fazlur Rehman was forwarding the agenda of Nawaz Sharif. He said people of Gilgit-Baltistan have great love and affection for Nawaz Sharif.

Meanwhile, another PML-N leader and former health minister of Punjab Khwaja Salman Rafiq, who is under NAB custody in Camp jail was taken to General Hospital Thursday evening on complaining of pain in backbone discs. The doctors conducted MRI examination of Khwaja Salman’s backbone to ascertain the cause of pain in discs. But the MRI report would be issued on Friday. He was sent back to jail after the MRI examination.