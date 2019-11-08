Saving people from hunger is govt job: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday assured the nation that the government was making all out efforts to ensure surplus availability of daily use commodities.

Chairing a meeting here in connection with the use of state land in Punjab for welfare purposes, he said it was the government’s responsibility to ensure availability of food items in the market and control their prices so that people with less income could run their households easily. He said it was the state's responsibility to ensure that no one slept hungry.

Special Assistant on Poverty Alleviation Dr. Sania Nishtar briefed the meeting on the steps being taken to facilitate the underprivileged segments of the society. The prime minister expressed the government’s commitment to fully utilise the state-owned properties for the welfare of masses. He said the income to be generated from the dead assets will be used to speed up the economic activity and creation of job opportunities. The prime minister directed the Punjab Cooperative Board for Liquidation to expedite efforts for an early disposal of cases pertaining to its properties.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan received Li Jie, Chairman Supervisory Board of Huawei along with a delegation here at the Prime Minister Office (PMO). Chairman Board of Investment Syed Zubair Haider Gillani, Secretary Commerce Sardar Ahmed Nawaz Sukhera, and Secretary IT Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui were also present on the occasion. Chairman Li Jie briefed the prime minister about the progress being made by the company in the network domain. He said the company had successfully established a new ecosystem so as to become independent of reliance on companies enjoying monopoly in the field.

The prime minister highlighted an attractive incentive package for the potential relocating industries and highlighted availability of inexpensive labour and competent and enterprising youth potential, which would help foreign countries to further grow. He invited the company to explore business opportunities in this sector and urged it to involve brilliant young minds of Pakistan working in technical fields. The possibility of relocation of manufacturing units to Pakistan also came under discussion. Highlighting attractive incentive package being offered by the government to the potential relocating industries, the prime minister also highlighted availability of inexpensive labour and competent and enterprising youth potential, which would help the foreign countries further grow. The IT department has launched the Digital Pakistan campaign and would be keen to involve them. The prime minister further said their expertise in providing import substitution and advancement in technical automation operation launched in collaboration with students of NUST and GIK would be of great advantage. Li Jie said he was really impressed with the intellect of Pakistani students. He said they were running a program of merit awards to the students of NAMAL.