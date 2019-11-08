close
Fri Nov 08, 2019
AFP
November 8, 2019

France recall Mendy

Sports

AFP
November 8, 2019

PARIS: Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy was recalled to the France squad on Thursday for the upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers against Moldova and Albania.Left-back Mendy, 25, was part of the squad that won the 2018 World Cup in Russia but has not played for his country since winning his ninth cap in a UEFA Nations League game against the Netherlands in September last year. France are without goalkeeper and captain Hugo Lloris, who has just undergone surgery on a dislocated elbow, as they look to clinch their place at next year’s Euro 2020 finals.

