Fri Nov 08, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
November 8, 2019

Tall Mudassar joins Qalandars’ programme

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
November 8, 2019

LAHORE: Hailing from Lahore M Mudassar, a 7 feet 4 inches tall spinner, joined the Lahore Qalandars’ development programme on November 6 and will be honing his bowling skills for the next year. If nurtured properly, M Mudassar could also play for Pakistan national side.

The tallest cricketer in the world cricket presently is Pakistan’s 7 feet 1-inch fast bowler M Irfan. But he may have some competition in the future from 21-year-old off-spinner M Mudassar, who stands at 7 feet 4 inches and has been roped in by Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Lahore Qalandars.

